Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI stock opened at $111.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $124.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

