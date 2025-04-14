Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $28.76 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,691 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $28,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $62.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

