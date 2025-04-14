Causeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $12.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

