Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 23,442 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,442 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 880,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Concentrix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 329,831 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Concentrix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,258,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,451,000 after buying an additional 41,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after buying an additional 43,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,367.48. This represents a 19.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC opened at $48.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

