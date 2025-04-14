Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 48,320 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 905.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,320 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 747.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 44,249 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,423,545.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938,457 shares in the company, valued at $72,608,418.09. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,828 shares of company stock worth $16,917,365 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $75.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

