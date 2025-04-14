Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $109.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average is $120.99.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.