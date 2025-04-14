Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.