Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 24,737 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,022,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Performance

GRPM opened at $96.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4064 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

