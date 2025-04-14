Cerity Partners LLC Sells 481 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,215.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $149.52 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $164.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.91.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

