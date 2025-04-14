Charis Legacy Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Charis Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 18.1% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

