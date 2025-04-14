Charis Legacy Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Charis Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.3% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after purchasing an additional 859,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.