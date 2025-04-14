Charis Legacy Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Charis Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $54.37 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

