Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Up 966.7% in March

Apr 14th, 2025

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Chervon Stock Performance

CHRHF remained flat at $2.18 on Monday. Chervon has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

About Chervon

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

