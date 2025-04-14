Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Up 966.7% in March

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.
Chervon Stock Performance
CHRHF remained flat at $2.18 on Monday. Chervon has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.
About Chervon
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chervon
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.