Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.93 and last traded at $134.93, with a volume of 89966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.26.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 50.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

