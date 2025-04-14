Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price target on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. Chewy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $40.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $11,527,273.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,712.36. This trade represents a 36.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,302,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,973,799.30. This represents a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,433 shares of company stock valued at $25,205,364 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chewy by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

