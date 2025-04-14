China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.52 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 280,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

