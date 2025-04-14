China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.37.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.52 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.12%.
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
