Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NRG Energy by 1,010.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,504,000 after buying an additional 1,417,057 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $94,346,000. Appaloosa LP increased its position in NRG Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,749,000 after acquiring an additional 815,180 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NRG Energy by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 904,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 703,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $94.44 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

