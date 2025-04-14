Chiron Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 192.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Vistra by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Up 2.3 %

VST opened at $111.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.54. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VST

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.