Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 723 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Strategy Price Performance
MSTR stock opened at $299.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.65. Strategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point raised Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy
In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.
Strategy Company Profile
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
