Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 723 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategy alerts:

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $299.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.65. Strategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point raised Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Strategy

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.