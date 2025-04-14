Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 97,301 Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 1,307.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,684,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,999 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $11,544,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Iris Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 424,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iris Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 348,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iris Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 264,883 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IREN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of IREN opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Iris Energy Limited has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

