Chiron Investment Management LLC Sells 19,966 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chiron Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,966 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

