Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,061 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after buying an additional 88,347 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Qualys by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 611,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,786,000 after buying an additional 108,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $67,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,557.14. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $169,573.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,203,753.80. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,480 shares of company stock worth $3,654,266 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.21. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $174.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.