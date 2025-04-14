Citigroup Begins Coverage on Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP)

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MRP opened at $23.28 on Monday. Millrose Properties has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.07.

In related news, insider Garett Rosenblum bought 5,900 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $134,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,756. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos A. Migoya acquired 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $77,632.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,879.70. This trade represents a 52.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRP. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $209,111,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,784,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $7,441,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at about $552,000.

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

