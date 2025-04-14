Citigroup Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $75.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s previous close.

CIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.10. Ciena has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $101.44.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $579,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,732,160.21. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. The trade was a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,670. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ciena by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

