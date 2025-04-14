Citigroup Cuts CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target to $313.00

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $364.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSWI. StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

NASDAQ CSWI traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.19. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $229.49 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.88.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total value of $57,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,702.90. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $649,090.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,058.36. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,012 shares of company stock worth $2,588,521. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

