Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Get Corning alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.57. 7,388,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,923. Corning has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Corning by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.