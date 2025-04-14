Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Causeway Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,234,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,354 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 2.0% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $86,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Citigroup by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of C stock opened at $61.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

