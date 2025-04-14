Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.3% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,599,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,713 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $198,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

C opened at $61.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on C. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

