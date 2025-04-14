Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $253.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

HON has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.15.

HON stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

