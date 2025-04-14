Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MNST. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.44.

MNST stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,528.71. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $7,090,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

