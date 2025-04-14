Citigroup Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $48.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $64.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

Western Digital Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,946,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,622. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $4,864,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Western Digital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 79,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 674,874 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,202 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

