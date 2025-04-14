CM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $48.73 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,848 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 15.9% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $48,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tull Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $401.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.