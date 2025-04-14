CM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EEM opened at $41.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

