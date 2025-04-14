Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 26,318 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

PSX opened at $97.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.50. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

