Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $81,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,539,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 52,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:CNS opened at $73.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.46. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

