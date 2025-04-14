Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLM. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.55. The stock had a trading volume of 777,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,170. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

