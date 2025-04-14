Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for 3.1% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $187,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $291.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.30 and a 200 day moving average of $283.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.34 and a 1 year high of $306.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.95, for a total value of $347,746.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,180.70. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.06, for a total value of $595,428.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,155.96. The trade was a 18.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

