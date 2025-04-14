Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,401,493,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after buying an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $493.60 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $532.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.68. The firm has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.