Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 2,176 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $27,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,674,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,641,000 after buying an additional 252,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,907,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 690,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,863,000 after acquiring an additional 326,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,999,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.