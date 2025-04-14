Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Trims Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up approximately 0.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $44,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 384.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.7 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $169.39 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

