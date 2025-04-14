Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,662,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total transaction of $3,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,242,687. This represents a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total transaction of $830,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,926.72. This trade represents a 11.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $5,215,915 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $963.41 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $702.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $982.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $949.81. The company has a market capitalization of $427.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,024.03.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

