CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 34,281 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $31,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,581,000 after buying an additional 2,044,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after buying an additional 6,911,474 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,829,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851,440 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.90 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1076 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

