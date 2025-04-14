CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,993 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $43.10 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

