CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 220,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 141,705 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

