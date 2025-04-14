Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Sold Off Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,256,827.40. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $86,013.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,368.60. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $1,119,263. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

