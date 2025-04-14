Critical Contrast: Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) & Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE)

Risk and Volatility

Real Brands has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands N/A N/A N/A Eastside Distilling -74.63% -2,066.36% -31.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Brands and Eastside Distilling”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $60,000.00 0.00 -$1.33 million N/A N/A Eastside Distilling $9.54 million 1.06 -$7.53 million ($37.00) -0.04

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Real Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eastside Distilling.

0.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of Real Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Real Brands beats Eastside Distilling on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. operates in the hemp-derived cannabinol (CBD) market. It engages in the extraction of CBD oil/isolate; wholesale of CBD oils and isolate; and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products, celebrity brands, and white label products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

