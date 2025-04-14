Cryptocurrency Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 14th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitfarms, Cellebrite DI, MoneyLion, and Bit Origin are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares in companies that operate within the digital currency ecosystem, such as those that mine, trade, or develop blockchain technology. Owning these stocks provides investors with exposure to the growth and volatility of the cryptocurrency market without directly holding digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,145,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,839,288. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,566. The company has a market cap of $878.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

BITF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. 4,530,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,693,471. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of CLBT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

NYSE:ML traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,286. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.23 and a beta of 2.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ML

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of NASDAQ:BTOG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 9,054,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,120,093. Bit Origin has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTOG

Read More