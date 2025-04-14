CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.25.

Shares of CSWI traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $299.64. 6,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,764. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.55 and a 200-day moving average of $352.19. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $229.49 and a 52 week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $649,090.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,058.36. This trade represents a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total transaction of $378,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,480,175.36. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,521 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,320,000 after buying an additional 201,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 63,348.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after buying an additional 77,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

