CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.22 on Monday. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

