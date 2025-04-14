Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Stock Down 63.9 %

Shares of CUTR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $787,254.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. Cutera has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cutera stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.82% of Cutera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

